7 Instagram accounts to follow during Spoleto Festival

If you're social media-savvy, you know that the medium is often the message — nothing says quick-to-the-punch like an Instagram story, ya know? So we figured one of the best ways to stay up-to-date with Spoleto performers (other than reading all about them in your beloved local alt-weekly), would be to send you straight to the source. Here's who we think you should follow during this year's Spoleto Fest:Kicking off Spoleto on Thurs. May 25, Bridgewater is an avid grammer, posting shots around the towns she tours. If you're a fan, she may just leak clues as to where she's hanging in the Holy City.We speak from experience when we say that Aureila Thierre, the star of this year's maybe-she's-mad-maybe-she's-dreaming show,is a lovely woman. We got to interview her in person — a rarity for Spoleto stars, and she was as demure and kind as she appears in her Instagram selfies. She rarely captions photos, so see if you can spot where she's hanging in town.Talk about a dreamy couple — Honji Wang and Sebastian Ramirez are both real life lovers, and dance partners in this year's. They share an Instagram account as well each having their own; whichever one you peruse is bound to be sexy and stylish.You can check out the goings-on of the Peditro Martinez Group, who play a blend of, get ready for it, timba, gospel, guaguanco, blues, jazz, and classical music on their Instagram. Bonus: they often post videos so you can get a mini concert on the go.We really want to hang out with tap dancer Ayodele Casel. From her 'grams she appears to be fun, humble, and a fan of alcohol. We can get behind all of that.Like the Pedrito Martinez Group, choreographer Sharon Eyal posts a number of videos, giving you a taste of the modern, unlike-anything-else dance you can expect from OCD Love.What better way to keep up with Spoleto's finale headliners than to stalk them on the 'gram?It's a no-brainer, the festival's own Instagram will have the updates you need.Because we rock at Instagram.