Calling all College of Charleston students: Spoleto Festival USA needs students to help out with an SC Public Radio show playing during the fest. The job, which requires six hours of work each day, will get you independent study credit. This year's radio program will focus on recording Chamber Music at Dock Street Theatre, along with some interviews, tiny desk-style concerts, as well as social media and press opportunities.
The course is classified as an independent study in the Arts Management program and space is limited. If you're interested, email professor Jeanette Guinn at guinnj@cofc.edu.