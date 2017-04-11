Spoleto tunes up with six-figure Steinway grand piano, unveils its poster, and honors Stephen Colbert's in-laws

click to enlarge Provided

This Steinway comes all the way from Hamburg.

click to enlarge Leigh Webber Photography

Patti and Peter McGee helped Spoleto Festival USA become what it is today.

Spoleto Festival USA 2017 is hereby tuning up. The past week sounded a few stirring strains of the arts immersion to come, by way of events and announcements that the Spoleto savvy have come to heed as a heads-up. It’s time to nab the hot seats, brush up on artist buzz, secure a showstopper of a wide-brim hat, and start sleuthing out the over-the-top opening night do.At first blush, this year’s Spoleto festival reveals just how sweet it is on its artists. When you perform in Charleston, it seems to say, our home is your home. For starters, last Monday the festival rolled out — or rather rolled in — a shiny new, six-figure Steinway Hamburg “Model D” grand concert piano, the hands-down winner of the nine contenders tried out by Spoleto pianist Pedja Muzijevic. To do so, the pianist traveled to Hamburg with Festival General Director Nigel Redden and David Vail of Steinway Piano Gallery Charleston.“It was surprising to me how much of a difference I could hear,” says Redden, while ruefully bidding farewell to the present Steinway & Sons grand piano, which, after 900 chamber concerts and more, had endured “a life of vicissitudes” — including surviving a Gaillard roof collapse, an unsanctioned shellacking of the keys, and a calamitous fall. For Redden, the acquisition does far more than make a joyful noise. “It is affirmation to the artists that we care about their performance.”And on Thursday, the festival’s annual poster unveiling served as an artistic homecoming for artist Charles Gaines, a Charleston native whose work has shown at venerable spaces like The Whitney Museum American Art, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Studio Museum in Harlem. The 1988 work featured on the poster,, features a tree on a grid that Redden connects with the blossoming each year of the festival in the city. It is the artists, he seems to say, that lend the vibrancy to the city. That vibrant tree gains all the more resonance with the artist’s homegrown roots.For me, this artist-centricity hit home at Friday’s sixth annual Mary Ramsay Civic Award Luncheon. This year, at a merry yellow garden party at The Governor Thomas Bennett House, the festival celebrated Evelyn (Patti) and Joseph H. (Peter) McGee, whose civic contributions are legion and longstanding. At the behest of Mary Ramsay, the McGees nurtured the fledgling American go at the famed Italian festival in its formative days. Gian Carlo Menotti asked them to host chamber music concert receptions in their Church Street garden neighboring the Dock Street Theatre. They did so for 16 years hence, throughout the 17-day run of the festival. “It was perhaps the most personal kind of philanthropy that one can offer,” says Redden.Enlisting their teenage daughters, Madeleine and Evie, along with a cadre of friends, the McGees served up cheese biscuits and other Charleston staples to a revolving garden door of artists and arts enthusiasts of every stripe and stature. Evelyn McGee-Colbert, who was 14 at the time, also recallsusing their home as a green room, where she passed biscuits to Tennessee Williams and Strom Thurmond. The garden spilled over with the likes of a young Joshua Bell and an emerging Yo Yo Ma. For McGee-Colbert, this close range to working artists opened a new world for her, one where professional artists make a living by doing what they love to do most. As co-founder of the Montclair Film Festival, those days inform her still. “An arts festival is only successful if it nurtures its artist,” she says. “To further their creative process, you need to make a home for them.”So weeks before the banners rise up, the sets load in, and the artists splash color, visual and otherwise, the connective tissue of Spoleto USA 2017 begins to take form. At its best, an arts festival is a vital interplay between its artists and its community. That’s certainly hard-wired with ours. In 1977, the Spoleto Festival found its footing in a Charleston that was far quieter but no less grand. At the luncheon, flutist Paula Robison, former co-director of the chamber music concerts, likened the city in those days to a beautiful woman not yet dressed for the ball. Menotti’s vision was fueled by the civic scrap and tenacity of Mayor Joe Riley and the blind faith and warm embrace of Charlestonians like the Ramsays and the McGees. And that ball has been rolling since.When I was living in Dublin in 2003, I met an actor at a dinner party, who excitedly shared that he was heading to the festival with a role in The Gate Theatre’s. The Dublin theater community, he told me, keenly vied for a spot in a Spoleto-bound show, as those who did always returned home raving about their royal treatment in the city. Thus far, the 2017 churnings bode well for artists alike. It does so by investing time, talent and resources in their artists — and by honoring the open home and outsize heart of Peter and Patti McGee, who set a tone that, 40 years hence, continues to set the stage.