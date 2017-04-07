Bank of America Chamber Music Series announces program details

click to enlarge
William Struhs
The St. Lawrence String Quartet
The 2017 Bank of America Chamber Music series is quickly approaching, and Spoleto Festival USA has recently announced details about each of the 11 programs. Geoff Nuttall, the director and host, organized the orchestral program.
Some favorite performers of the past are returning for this year’s program, including countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, oboist James Austin Smith, percussionist Steven Schick, violinists Livia Sohn and Benjamin Beilman, and pianists Pedja Muzijevic and Stephen Prutsman. The program includes a mix of classical and more contemporary pieces, including music from composer-in-residence Jarosław Kapuściński and newcomer composer/cellist Joshua Roman. Each program will be performed three times.
Spoleto's Chamber Music series kicks off on May 26 and 27 with a program that includes songs by composers Antonio Vivaldi, Jaroslaw Kapuscinski, Lei Liang, and Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka. The second musical piece, Juicy
by Kapuscinski, will be a collaborative performance with animation designer John Edmark. As Kapuscinski plays
the piano, there will be corresponding computer-controlled images and sounds.
Throughout the remainder of the series, attendees can look forward to a mix of contemporary and classical music from composers like Gustavo Aguilar, Johann Sebastian Bach, Dmitry Shostakovich, Maurice Ravel, and many more.
Don’t miss the chance to see the collective effort of these talented 18 artists and two string quartets. Learn more online.