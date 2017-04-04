Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Spoleto Festival USA Offers last chance ticket savings for locals this weekend

Loco for locals

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 4:46 PM

You can snag tickets to the Charles Lloyd Quartet and more during the Locals-only discount this weekend.
  • You can snag tickets to the Charles Lloyd Quartet and more during the Locals-only discount this weekend.
It's that time of year y'all: Spoleto Festival USA 2017 is almost upon us, and that me ans it's time to start thinking about purchasing tickets for the sure-to-sell-out selection of dance, jazz, chamber music, and theater productions.

Being cultured can be pricey, though, and the Festival wants to throw locals a bone one last time before all the glittering globetrotters hit the town. This weekend, Sat. April 8 and Sun. April 9, locals will receive a 20 percent discount on select performances when they purchase tickets in-person at the Spoleto office at 14 George St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or online anytime Saturday or Sunday using a promo code.

The fine print: discounts are not available over the phone and all tickets are subject to availability. These are the following select performances that are being offered at a discounted price this weekend: Monchichi, We Love Arabs, Yo, Carmen, Murmurs, Ramona, Waiting for Godot, Butler, Bernstein, and the Hot 9, Charles Lloyd Quartet,
Dee Dee Bridgewater, Evan Christopher's Clarinet Road, Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective, and a number of Chamber Music performances.

Phew. Between ole Sammy Beckett, the inimitable Maria Pages, and enough jazz to transport you to a swingier, simpler time, why not take advantage of this discount?

This weekend the official poster of Spoleto Festival USA 2017 will be for sale at the Festival offices for $35. Look out for the big design reveal this Thurs. April 6, and be sure to check back for our previews of all of the aforementioned shows.
