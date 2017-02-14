Preview Spoleto Festival USA's auction items at Fritz Porter starting this Thursday

click to enlarge
-
Rhett Thurman
-
"Incandescence" is one of the pieces up for auction.
Art lovers, great news! Charleston is getting an early taste of Spoleto Festival USA’s 41st season. The Spoleto Festival Annual Auction will take place Fri. Feb. 24 in The Cedar Room at the Cigar Factory to support the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra, one of the country’s most prestigious ensembles of young musicians. Tickets to the event are $225 ($3,000 for a table of 10), but you can get a free sneak peek of the auction items starting this Thurs. Feb. 16 at Fritz Porter from 6-8 p.m.
Fritz Porter (also located in the old Cigar Factory) will showcase a selection of 23 pieces of art up for grabs from Thursday until the following Friday. The art available in this year’s silent and live auctions includes work by artists such as Lizzie Gill, John Acorn, Rhett Thurman, Kate Hooray Osmond, and Mallory Page.
Now, if you are in fact attending the auction, you can look forward to a cocktail reception, dinner, live auction, and live music performed by local singer/songwriter McKenzie Eddy. While the auction emphasizes the large number of available works created by visual artists, those attending the event will also have the chance to bid on luxurious trips, dinners prepared by award-winning chef Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary, and a post-Festival-performance meet-and-greet with bluegrass band Della Mae.
As the proceeds of the event will benefit the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra, guests may also sponsor a member of the Orchestra for their residency during the 2017 season. Learn more here.