Spoleto tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.

David Ruano
Yo, Carmen features María Pagés.
Greetings, Spoletians. Spoleto Festival USA 2017 is right around the corner (well, in May, but that comes faster than you think) and tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. Snag your tickets online
or by calling (843) 579-3100.*
And, great news, it's also not too late to participate in the 2017 pre-sale either. You've got a few hours left and if there's something you're dying to see you can become a festival donor
and gain access to those coveted tickets.
How do you choose what to see? Good question. Our overview critic Maura Hogan previewed the fest earlier this month — be sure to check that out.
*Online and call volume may be high tomorrow, so you may be put on hold or into a virtual waiting room, FYI.