This is your last chance to be an extra in the first season of Mr. Mercedes

click to enlarge Provided

The new series seems utterly chilling

The MR. MERCEDES series is really good. And if you watch closely, you just might see yours truly. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 25, 2017

For all those aspiring showbiz stars hoping to get a little screen time, this week is your last chance to be an extra in the first season of, the TV adaptation of the novel by Stephen King.Producers are currently seeking extras for the season finale episode that will be filming in Charleston this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, May 23-25. According to the casting call, males and females of all races, ages 18-80, are needed for the three days of filming to fill in as party guests, police officers, bartenders, servers, and more. All extras will be paid.“Most extras will be needed all three dates. Only those 100 percent available all three dates should submit for this request,” reads the casting call. “Please be aware these dates may be all-night filming. This means call times each day could be in the afternoon and filming until the next morning on some dates.”Premiering Aug. 9 exclusively on AT&T’s Audience network,follows the game of cat and mouse between a deranged ice cream truck driver and a retired detective willing to do whatever it takes to bring the killer to justice.Adapted for TV by writer/creator David E. Kelley — known for such works as HBO’s, andhas already earned the approval of Stephen King. In between tweeting about the Boston Red Sox and voicing his displeasure over President Donald Trump, the prolific horror writer took to Twitter last month to endorse the series based on his work — and hint that he might make a brief appearance on the show.All those interested in applying to be an extra onare asked to email mrmercedesrequest@gmail.com with the subject line “GALA AVAIL.” Please include a current photograph of yourself, along with name, phone number, age, height, weight, clothing sizes, the city and state in which you reside, as well as your vehicle’s color, make, model, and year.