Fictional ex-S.C. Congressman Frank Underwood canvassed D.C. today with real-life presidential photog Pete Souza

Ugh, fake TV politicians: You can always count on seeing them on the campaign trail just before a new season debuts. Well, that's exactly what fictional former S.C. congressman, now President Frank Underwood did today in D.C.
With the new season of House of Cards due out May 30, Underwood canvassed the District today with real-life presidential photographer Pete Souza, who looked through the lens at President Obama for his entire time in office. Underwood and Souza popped up outside
the real White House, at Union Station, and at Ben's Chili Bowl on U Street. Flanked by fake chief of staff Doug Stamper and a fake Secret Service detail, the team even hopped on a real Metro train for a ride and took a walk on the Washington Mall.
Entering its fifth season as a Netflix original, House of Cards documents the intrigue around fictional President Frank Underwood, who came to power despite a tangled web of secret overseas government dealings and scandal over his associates' personal business alliances.
(That last part was about the show too, FYI.)
Underwood, a fictional TV character played by Kevin Spacey, previously served in Congress representing the fake 5th Congressional District, which includes real-life places like Gaffney. Fake President Underwood attended college at The Sentinel, the fake TV adaptation of The Citadel, the real-life military college in Charleston.
The real-life 5th District was represented by Mick Mulvaney until earlier this year when he took a position in the Trump administration as director of the Office of Management and Budget. A special election will be held next month to elect its next real-life representative.
Here are a couple of those shots from Underwood-Souza today:
click to enlarge
-
Pete Souza / Netflix Facebook
click to enlarge
-
Pete Souza / Netflix Facebook
click to enlarge
-
Pete Souza / Netflix Facebook
click to enlarge
-
Pete Souza / Netflix Facebook