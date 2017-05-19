Want to live like T-Rav? Buy his $2.8 million Beaufain Street house.

click to enlarge
playboy Thomas Ravenel really does have it all. A television show, an attractive group of friends, and, as Dustin Waters has so eloquently described, an incredible pair of khakis. Who wouldn't want that life, right? Well now, for a cool $2,795,000, you can have it.
Ravenel's 89 Beaufain St. abode just hit the market
and according to his listing agent it's already attracting interested buyers.
The 6,222-square-foot property went on the market yesterday and boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, two piazzas, and an outdoor cabana with multiple water features. And even if you have mixed feelings about the home's previous owner, everybody loves a good water feature.
If you think the property sounds familiar, you may be correct. Even if you've never seen Southern Charm
, you may have toured the home. In 2011, the late neoclassical property was selected as Charleston Symphony Orchestra's Designer Showhouse
.
According to the listing, the home is rated a category 1 in the National Historic Register and was originally built by William Steele, a "friend of Robert E. Lee."
So whether you are a fan of Civil War generals, symphony showhouses, or embattled reality TV stars, this property has something for everyone.
