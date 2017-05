Danny McBride told Stephen Colbert he bought a house in Charleston after Bill Murray gave him the hard sell

During an appearance on theon Monday,creator, writer, and star Danny McBride told host Stephen Colbert that he recently bought a house in our fair city.McBride described an encounter with Bill Murray during the plane ride home from scouting Charleston ahead of shooting the HBO comedy, saying that Murray put on the hard sell for the city. During the 2015 episode of Anthony Bourdain's, McBride was spotted along with Murray and chef Sean Brock hosting the nomadic gastro-documentarian Bourdain at a RiverDogs game. Murray is a part owner of the minor league team.As a Charleston native, Colbert was perturbed that McBride didn't clear it with him first. Nonetheless, McBride said he made the move to "orchestrate a friendship between the two of us.""I'm game for it," Colbert responded.Charleston, South Carolina: Home of pretty places, great food, and at least three really famous funny dudes. (Part time, anyway.)