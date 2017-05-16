'Mr. Mercedes' will premiere in August on the Audience network

The Charleston-filmed series Mr. Mercedes, the TV adaptation of a 2014 Stephen King detective novel, will premiere Wed. August 9 exclusively on AT&T's Audience network.
We've spotted Mercedes filming around Charleston for the past few months and crews are reportedly shooting the season finale here this week, so it comes as a bit of a surprise that it sounds like the show will be produced in time for an August release. Early releases about the series slated it for a 2018 debut. Since it's on Audience, it looks like only subscribers to U-Verse and DirecTV or its on-demand service will be able to watch the show initially.
A teaser trailer posted online last week shows an overhead view of a peaceful suburban neighborhood while eerie ice cream truck music plays until the frame is darkened by a smiley face mylar balloon.
Mr. Mercedes follows the saga of an ice cream truck-driving killer, played by Treadway, who torments a retired detective played by Gleeson, "forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again."
The show was adapted for TV by David E. Kelley, who also wrote the recent hit HBO mini-series Big Little Lies. Jack Bender, who has episodes of Game of Thrones and Lost to his name, directed 'multiple' season one episodes.
Some names you'll recognize from the cast: Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), Mary Louise Parker (Weeds), and Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight.)
Last week, we talked with Jerome, who also recently released his first hip-hop EP, about living in the Holy City as a 19-year old fresh off starring in the Oscar-winning film: "My dreams are coming true and I just feel like I’m on top of the world."