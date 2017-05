'Mr. Mercedes' will premiere in August on the Audience network

We're officially terrified 🙃 @AudienceNetwork announces Mr. Mercedes to premiere on August 9th at 8PM ET/PT #MrMercedesTV A post shared by Mr. Mercedes (@mrmercedestv) on May 11, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

The Charleston-filmed series, the TV adaptation of a 2014 Stephen King detective novel, will premiere Wed. August 9 exclusively on AT&T's Audience network.We've spottedfilming around Charleston for the past few months and crews are reportedly shooting the season finale here this week, so it comes as a bit of a surprise that it sounds like the show will be produced in time for an August release. Early releases about the series slated it for a 2018 debut . Since it's on Audience, it looks like only subscribers to U-Verse and DirecTV or its on-demand service will be able to watch the show initially.A teaser trailer posted online last week shows an overhead view of a peaceful suburban neighborhood while eerie ice cream truck music plays until the frame is darkened by a smiley face mylar balloon.follows the saga of an ice cream truck-driving killer, played by Treadway, who torments a retired detective played by Gleeson, "forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again."The show was adapted for TV by David E. Kelley , who also wrote the recent hit HBO mini-series Jack Bender , who has episodes ofandto his name, directed 'multiple' season one episodes.Some names you'll recognize from the cast: Brendan Gleeson (), Harry Treadaway (), Mary Louise Parker (), and Jharrel Jerome (.)Last week, we talked with Jerome, who also recently released his first hip-hop EP, about living in the Holy City as a 19-year old fresh off starring in the Oscar-winning film: "My dreams are coming true and I just feel like I’m on top of the world."