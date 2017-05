The Restoration presents rooftop summer movie series starting next Thursday

click to enlarge Dale Robinette Courtesy of LiongateFilms

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone made 'La La Land' a phenomenon last year

Just when we were bemoaning the peninsula's lack of a movie theater, a new opportunity for downtown movie viewing (and with a hell of a view) presents itself.Starting next Thurs. May 18, you can catch flicks on the rooftop of the Restoration Hotel. The movies will be shown not in The Watch, but on the property's original roof space and the front desk promises staff will be on hand to direct guests to the proper elevator and floor.The movies start at 7:30 p.m. and are free to attend but be sure to register in advance . Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.The season's lineup is:on May 18,on June 15,on July 20, andon Aug. 17.