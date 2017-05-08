Monday, May 8, 2017
The Terrace Theater screens 'The Long Strange Trip' one day only
Calling all Dead Heads
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 10:06 AM
The first comprehensive documentary to tell the tale of the Dead, Long Strange Trip
is a marathon four hour film that delves into the darker side of the band including "fans, drugs, and Jerry's death." While the documentary starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video June 2, the film hits theaters nationwide on May 26. And some super special theaters — 50 in the country — will pre-screen the doc on Thurs. May 25, including James Island's Terrace Theater.
The Pour House, Vinyl Countdown, and Island Tobacco will be selling their wares and there will be special discounts on beer and wine. Tickets
are $20 in advance and $25 at the door; there will be a 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. screening, so you have two chances to catch the flick, or eight hours to really soak it all in if you're a true Dead Head.
