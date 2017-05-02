Check out a free screening of 'Secret Bicycle Movie' this Thursday at the Music Hall

click to enlarge
It's no secret that biking in Charleston, particularly through narrow downtown streets, is at best a pain and at worst a death wish. With plans for new hotel and apartment buildings being proposed every other week, and with Charleston consistently winning "best city" awards, the influx of cars and lack of bike lanes makes worst case scenarios seem more and more likely.
Charleston Moves
continues to make strides to create a biker and pedestrian friendly Holy City, but it's no easy task. That doesn't mean they won't keep trying, though, as new executive director Katie Zimmerman has stated, "The bottom line for me is that biking and walking is not alternative transportation — it is transportation. Our region must invest in it as we continue to increase in population and popularity.”
As part of National Bike Month
, Charleston Moves and Charleston Music Hall have teamed up to screen a film that outlines just how difficult changing people's minds about alternative transportation can be — and just how determined alternative transportation enthusiasts are to change them.
The Music Hall will host a free screening
of the Secret Bicycle Movie
this Thurs. May 4 at 6 p.m.
The film highlights "stories of everyday residents who are forced to endure dangerous conditions, despite the growing demand for safe facilities."
Watch the movie teaser trailer below.