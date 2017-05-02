Charleston Music Hall celebrates Bill Murray with the Summer of Bill movie series

click to enlarge Poster art by Karen Ann Meyers

Jason Groce, Bennett Jones

Seth Deitch, Taylor Faulkner

Karen Ann Meyers (both posters)

Anne Peyton, Karen Ann Meyers

Charleston loves Bill Murray, there's no doubt about that. Hell, we dedicated an entire Best of Charleston issue to him. This summer Charleston Music Hall shouts that love from the rooftop, err, film projector, with seven screenings of Bill Murray movies. There will also be a corresponding Bill Murray-inspired art exhibit in the Hall's upstairs gallery, with an opening on Wed. May 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., held before that evening's screening of. Tickets are $8 per film, or $35 for all seven films. And we know you want to see all seven.The rest of the schedule is as follows:, June 6;June 14;, June 29;, July 26;, Aug. 2; and, Aug. 20.Perhaps the coolest part of the Summer of Bill are the corresponding posters that go with each flick. Designed by local artists (see below), these bad boys will be available for purchase in the box office all summer.