The ACLU of South Carolina and Democracy Moves screen 'Tickling Giants' at CofC next week

Often described as the Jon Stewart of Egypt, political satirist Bassem Youssef possesses the wit and acumen of Stewart, but his now cancelled show Al Bernameg was aired in a much higher stakes environment. So high stakes that Youssef had to flee the country after receiving numerous death threats and a court case against him.
Al Bernameg reeled in a whopping 30 million viewers per episode. Compare that to the numbers for Jon Stewart's Daily Show finale: 5.1 million. The surgeon-turned-comedian's controversial show challenged Islamists and the military regime that took over the country, curating an immense fan base and equally immense base of opposition. Tickling Giants isa documentary following Youssef and his team as they attempt to keep their show on the air.
The ACLU of South Carolina and Democracy Moves host a free screening of the documentary Wed. April 19, 7-10 p.m. at the College of Charleston Stern Student Ballroom. A panelist discussion follows the screening with panelists Susan Dunn, director of the SC ACLU; May Hamdy Barr, board member of Grand Strand Action Together; John Creed, associate professor of political science at CofC.