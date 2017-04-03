Get early access to Southern Charm recaps with our new 'The Morning After' email newsletter
Southern Charm Newbie is ready to return
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Mon, Apr 3, 2017 at 12:38 PM
click to enlarge
Bravo TV
They all look so happy!
If you woke up this morning sensing a disturbance in the balance of the universe, it's because Southern Charm season four debuts tonight. And that means tomorrow is like Christmas morning for the overlapping portion of the Venn diagram of Reality TV Fans + Crumbling Iceberg Enthusiasts.
And since we all get to unwrap one really mediocre present on Christmas Eve, boy have we got one for you.
Every Tuesday morning during season four, Dustin will be giving a select few of you early access to his Southern Charm Newbie notes.
The way it works is, at 10am the morning after each episode, you'll be among the first to read the recaps before they're posted online at 2pm. That's a full four hours of T-Rav jokes you can use in your group text messages before anyone realizes. A full four hours of random knowledge about Pat's butler Michael you can use to impress your coworkers. Thank us later for that raise.
So, go ahead and sign up now so that Dustin and T-Rav aren't the only ones on the list. Watch Southern Charm tonight at 9pm on Bravo and of course, you can follow along with the whole season at charlestoncitypaper.com/southerncharm.