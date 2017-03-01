Queen Quet advises on set of TV Show, 'Underground,' filmed on the sea islands

click to enlarge Provided

Queen Quet advising on the set of 'Underground.'

The WGN hit series,made its way to the heart of Gullah/Geechee nation for its second season, which was filmed in Savannah, but set in South Carolina's Sea Islands.'s second season delvesinto the history of Gullah/Geechee culture. Queen Quet, Chieftess and Head-of-State of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, stepped in as a consultant for the series in order to authenticate all representations, traditions, and songs of the Gullah/Geechee culture.Queen Quet, who was the Gullah/Geechee Consultant for, says this abouton her blog, “I told them [the creators of] how this entire story had continued to inspire and uplift and how their arrival on our coast could be nothing short of a gift.”The premiere season of, created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, centers around a group of slaves in antebellum Georgia planning a 600-mile escape from a plantation. The series explores the equally courageous acts of abolitionists during the time who risked everything to run stations on the Underground Railroad. The plot follows slaves fighting for their lives, running from those charged with capturing them, dead or alive.Reminiscent of Tarantino’sjuxtaposes images of slavery with modern music. The opening scene of the pilot episode plays Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” during a frantic escape scene. The use of relevant contemporary music will continue in season two, as new songs by Beyoncé and executive producer John Legend are featured.In a turn of events that has delighted viewers of season two’s trailer, John Legend will make an appearance as abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Viewers can also look forward to the anticipated arrival of Harriet Tubman in upcoming episodes, though she will be represented as drastically different from her commonly perceived image. In the trailer, Tubman is seen yielding both a gun and an ax while holding two enemies at bay by herself. She declares, “Don’t be foolish — I aim to end this quick.”Tune in Wed. March 8 at 10 p.m. EST on WGN America to learn about American history like you never have before.