.@violadavis #Oscars acceptance speech: Artists "the only profession that celebrate what it means to live a life" https://t.co/aH5xJog6r7 pic.twitter.com/rI72PIIYNS — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

Viola Davis took home a Supporting Actress Academy Award tonight for her role in the Denzel Washington-directed screen adaptation of August Wilson's playBorn on a former slave plantation in St. Matthews, S.C. in 1965, Davis' family moved to New York soon after her birth, where she went on to attend Juilliard. In an interview with People last year, she recalled stories of her extended family working as sharecroppers without running water or a bathroom.In addition to her role in, Davis also played Alice Waller in the ensemble DC Comics flickDavis has also starred in ABC'ssince 2014.