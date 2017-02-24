Terrace Theater presents a free screening of I Am Not Your Negro on March 17

Raoul Peck's 90-minute film, I Am Not Your Negro, centering around the reflections and work of the late novelist, playwright, and essayist James Baldwin, is described by The New York Times'A.O. Scott as a "remedial course in American history." The timely release of the documentary speaks to, as Scott describes it, the "non-post-racial-present." Baldwin's (who was born in Harlem and died in France) words feel as relevant today as they did during the Civil Rights era, "I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually."
In preparation for the March 21 presentation of Ta-Nehisi Coates at TD Arena (which was rescheduled from October 2016), College of Charleston's Race and Social Justice Initiative, the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture, and the 8th Annual Charleston Film Festival sponsor a free screening of Peck's film March 17 at 7 p.m. at the Terrace Theater.
Pre-screening, Avery Research Center executive director Dr. Patricia Williams Lessane offers remarks on the context and importance of the film. To get your free ticket, visit the Eventbrite page starting March 1 at 10 a.m. — people will receive tickets on a first-come first served basis.