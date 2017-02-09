ETV hosts a screening of 'Maya Angelou, And Still I Rise' Feb. 13 at the main library

Maya Angelou called Sonoma, California, home in the late 70s/early 80s
The ETV Endowment, a nonprofit that funds programming for SCETV and SC Public Radio, hosts a one-hour film preview of the documentary, Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise at the main branch of the Charleston County Library (66 Calhoun St.) on Mon. Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. On Tues. Feb. 21 the full documentary will air on SCETV. This is the first full-length film about the prolific writer, poet, activist, and actress who passed away in 2014.
A part of the PBS American Masters series, the documentary premiered at the 2016 Sundance film festival and has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Filmmakers Bob Hercules and Rita Coburn Whack were able to capture insightful interviews with Angelou before her death, along with interviews from Bill and Hillary Clinton, Common, and Oprah Winfrey.