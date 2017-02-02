Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes filming downtown in North Central

click to enlarge
click to enlarge
After seeing crew signs and production trucks scattered around the upper peninsula the past few weeks, we ran across the filming of the Mr. Mercedes
TV series on Sans Souci Street today in North Central. The show is based on the Stephen King detective novel trilogy.
The crew has been filming a few days at a time over the past few weeks, setting up shop downtown at a couple of different locales. Trucks and crews have been seen staging at the Charleston Rifle Club off Heriot Street.
The show was announced originally featuring Star Trek
's Anton Yelchin before he was killed
in a bizarre car accident. Replacing him is Harry Treadaway from Penny Dreadful
. The cast also features
Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter
), Scott Lawrence (Avatar
), Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight
), Ann Cusack (Nightcrawler
), and Mary Louise-Parker (The West Wing
).
Mr. Mercedes
is
set to stream next year
on Uverse and on DirecTV's Audience Network.