Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes filming downtown in North Central

After seeing crew signs and production trucks scattered around the upper peninsula the past few weeks, we ran across the filming of theTV series on Sans Souci Street today in North Central. The show is based on the Stephen King detective novel trilogy.The crew has been filming a few days at a time over the past few weeks, setting up shop downtown at a couple of different locales. Trucks and crews have been seen staging at the Charleston Rifle Club off Heriot Street.The show was announced originally featuring's Anton Yelchin before he was killed in a bizarre car accident. Replacing him is Harry Treadaway from. The cast also features Brendan Gleeson (), Scott Lawrence (), Jharrel Jerome (), Ann Cusack (), and Mary Louise-Parker ().isset to stream next year on Uverse and on DirecTV's Audience Network.