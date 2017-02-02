Thursday, February 2, 2017

Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes filming downtown in North Central

Rollin'

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge STAFF
  • Staff
click to enlarge STAFF
  • Staff
After seeing crew signs and production trucks scattered around the upper peninsula the past few weeks, we ran across the filming of the Mr. Mercedes TV series on Sans Souci Street today in North Central. The show is based on the Stephen King detective novel trilogy.

The crew has been filming a few days at a time over the past few weeks, setting up shop downtown at a couple of different locales. Trucks and crews have been seen staging at the Charleston Rifle Club off Heriot Street.

The show was announced originally featuring Star Trek's Anton Yelchin before he was killed in a bizarre car accident. Replacing him is Harry Treadaway from Penny Dreadful. The cast also features Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter), Scott Lawrence (Avatar), Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), Ann Cusack (Nightcrawler), and Mary Louise-Parker (The West Wing).

Mr. Mercedes is set to stream next year on Uverse and on DirecTV's Audience Network.

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS