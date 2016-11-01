Advance screening of 'Hacksaw Ridge' benefits Charleston Institute for Advanced Orthopedics

click to enlarge Provided

Proceeds from the screening will benefit CIAO's medical mission trips.

Highly-anticipated filmis premiering early at Cinebarre in Mt. Pleasant, but not just for entertainment. This special screening, held on Thurs. Nov. 3 at 6 p.m., will be hosted by the Charleston Institute for Advanced Orthopedics (CIAO) to benefit CIAO’s Walk Nicaragua program, which has partnered with One World Health and Crosslinks Orthopedics. Walk Nicaragua has already provided 60 joint replacement surgeries in the country. CIAO hopes to broaden these horizons and help even more Nicaraguans through medical mission trips., directed by Mel Gibson and officially hitting theaters on Fri. Nov. 4, follows the life of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss (played by Andrew Garfield), who refused to bear arms during WWII due to his Christian ideologies. However, he still won the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman after saving 75 comrades while under fire in Okinawa. Interestingly, CIAO’s own Dr. Del Schutte is related to Desmond T. Doss.CIAO will provide hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar before the screening, starting at 6 p.m., with a suggested donation of $125. Any donation amount is appreciated, however.