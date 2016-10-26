'American Pickers' is looking for your cool stuff

click to enlarge Provided

, a History Channel series that chronicles the over-crowded and rusted garages of hundreds of Americans, is headed to our neck of the woods. This December, hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz plan to travel to South Carolina, fully prepared to find some of history’s greatest treasures in the Lowcountry. If you or anyone you know has accumulated lots of antiques, unique objects or collectables, Mike and Frank want to know.If you’re looking at your collection and thinking, “This would take all day to go through," you may be the perfect candidate. Feel free to send your name, phone number, location, and description of your unique selection (with photos) to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-old-rust.