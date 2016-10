Terrace Theater hosts three special screenings next week

click to enlarge

This isn’t your average pre-Halloween movie marathon, but it’s just as scary. Next week the Terrace Theater on Maybank Highway hosts three special screenings. Readon for details and get tickets here. // Oct. 24 at 2:30 and 7:15 p.m.This documentary from the producers ofandexplores the dramatic loss of seed diversity and what this could mean for our global food supply. The film features environmental scholars and activists like Jane Goodall, Vandana Shiva, Winona LaDuke, and Andrew Kimbrell. Enjoy a panel discussion before the film and an informal conversation afterwards with local organic farmers. The first 50 guests will receive a free bag of non-GMO popcorn from Holy Cow Yoga.// Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.follows the true story of the legal battle between Deborah Lipstadt, a renowned Holocaust scholar, and David Irving, a Holocaust denier. A discussion will follow the film, led by Citadel professor Dr. Amy Emm and attorney Stephen Glickman. Read Dustin Waters' preview of it here. // Oct. 27 at 9 pm // Oct. 28 at 9 and 11:30 p.m.You can’t go wrong with this Alfred Hitchcock classic,. Watch the terrifying ordeal of Bodega Bay in a fully restored, digital format.