Terrace Theater hosts three special screenings next week

This isn’t your average pre-Halloween movie marathon, but it’s just as scary. Next week the Terrace Theater on Maybank Highway hosts three special screenings. Read
click to enlarge
on for details and get tickets here.
Seed: The Untold Story
// Oct. 24 at 2:30 and 7:15 p.m.
This documentary from the producers of Little Miss Sunshine
and Grizzly Man
explores the dramatic loss of seed diversity and what this could mean for our global food supply. The film features environmental scholars and activists like Jane Goodall, Vandana Shiva, Winona LaDuke, and Andrew Kimbrell. Enjoy a panel discussion before the film and an informal conversation afterwards with local organic farmers. The first 50 guests will receive a free bag of non-GMO popcorn from Holy Cow Yoga.
Denial
// Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Denial
follows the true story of the legal battle between Deborah Lipstadt, a renowned Holocaust scholar, and David Irving, a Holocaust denier. A discussion will follow the film, led by Citadel professor Dr. Amy Emm and attorney Stephen Glickman. Read Dustin Waters' preview of it here.
The Birds
// Oct. 27 at 9 pm // Oct. 28 at 9 and 11:30 p.m.
You can’t go wrong with this Alfred Hitchcock classic, The Birds
. Watch the terrifying ordeal of Bodega Bay in a fully restored, digital format.