Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival kicks off tonight

The Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival
is still going strong despite setbacks due to Hurricane Matthew. A full schedule of all events can be seen here
. Tickets are sold
online and at the door at $8 per film and all screenings will be at the Sottile Theatre at 44 George St.
The Nuovo Cinema Italiano fest is no small affair. For the 10th year in a row, the fest is screening Italy’s newest and most artistic films, bringing a taste of the country's rich culture to the Charleston Lowcountry. Founded by Giovanna de Luca, associate professor of Italian at the College of Charleston, the festival will host screenings of 12 different films, the first of which is entitled Loro chi?
or Them Who?
Piero Messina, director of L’attesa
, which will be shown on Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m., will speak at the festival, along with actor Rimau Grillo Ritzberger, star of the film Un Bacio
, screening Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to hear these Italian artists speak about their work and the importance of Italian film on a global scale.
The festival will close with Gabriele Mainetti’s Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot
, for which he won a total of 13 awards, including “Best New Director” at the David di Donatello Awards.