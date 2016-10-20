Thursday, October 20, 2016

Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival kicks off tonight

La dolce vita

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 5:15 PM

The Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival is still going strong despite setbacks due to Hurricane Matthew. A full schedule of all events can be seen here. Tickets are sold 
click to enlarge nuovofinal_bldred_2_.jpg
online and at the door at $8 per film and all screenings will be at the Sottile Theatre at 44 George St.

The Nuovo Cinema Italiano fest is no small affair. For the 10th year in a row, the fest is screening Italy’s newest and most artistic films, bringing a taste of the country's rich culture to the Charleston Lowcountry. Founded by Giovanna de Luca, associate professor of Italian at the College of Charleston, the festival will host screenings of 12 different films, the first of which is entitled Loro chi? or Them Who?

Piero Messina, director of L’attesa, which will be shown on Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m., will speak at the festival, along with actor Rimau Grillo Ritzberger, star of the film Un Bacio, screening Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to hear these Italian artists speak about their work and the importance of Italian film on a global scale.

The festival will close with Gabriele Mainetti’s Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot, for which he won a total of 13 awards, including “Best New Director” at the David di Donatello Awards. 


Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS