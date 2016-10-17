Film screening and discussion examine the troubling struggle against Holocaust denial

Recounting the disturbing real-life legal battle against accused Holocaust denier David Irving, Denial stars Rachel Weisz as Deborah E. Lipstadt, the author and historian sued for libel and faced with proving that the Holocaust actually occurred.
In 1993, following the release of her book Denying the Holocaust: The Growing Assault on Truth and Memory, Lipstadt and her publisher faced legal action after the author called out Irving for refuting the events of the Holocaust in his work. As the legal battle made its way to an English court, which placed the burden of proof on the defendant, Lipstadt and her team faced the responsibility of protecting the legitimacy of history studies.
As part of the Charleston Jewish Community Center’s Without Walls Filmfest, Denial will be screened Thurs. Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Hwy. The viewing will be followed by a discussion led by Citadel professor Dr. Amy Emm and attorney Stephen Glickman. General admission is $10.50 and $18 for reserved seating and a donation to the REMEMBER Program for Holocaust and Genocide Awareness.
Sponsored by the Charleston JCC Without Walls Filmfest, Terrace Theater, and the Charleston Jewish Federation, this special screening and discussion will offer a unique look at the importance of protecting the truth and examining the darkest parts of the past.