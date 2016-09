Southern Charm here filming lunch. — Rutledge Cab Company (@RutledgeCabCo) September 15, 2016

Here we go again. 😜😜😜 A photo posted by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Sep 7, 2016 at 2:26pm PDT

Earlier today, OK like earlier this hour, we saw a Rutledge Cab Co. tweet that read, "Southern Charm here filming lunch." We popped over to the restaurant and found Shep Rose outside with some crew members, who promptly shooed us away. When asked ifis having a fourth season, Shep said, "Yeah we are!"No further details were available from tight-lipped crew members, but we'll take Shep's word for it. Stay tuned for moredeets and in the meantime, read up on Dustin Waters' stunning coverage of the show, Confessions of a Southern Charm Newbie.