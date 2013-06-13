Chris Collins casts a sinister spell on the Charleston County school board

Provided

Chris Collins

The more time that passes, the more I'm convinced that Chris Collins is some kind of wizard. And a really, really good one too. Like better than Gandalf the Grey, Sarumon the White, and Susan Rice, who has cast a protection spell that not only makes her impervious to the slings and arrows of outrageous security breeches, but immune to any sense of shame or self-doubt (Hell, I wouldn't be surprised if she'd slipped a love portion in Obama's spam musubi, what with the way that the POTUS continues to nominate her for this and that)

Seriously, folks, Chris Collins has got to be the Lowcountry's version of Lord Voldermort. How else can you explain how someone so brazenly feebleminded be re-elected to the Charleston County School District board?

I mean, not even Alvin "The Action Figure" Greene would suggest that the way to stop crime is to put police officers on horseback, you know, because noodgoodniks would think twice about stealing a TV or robbing a little old lady since there is no possible way they can outrun a horse. But that's what Colllins did back in 2011 when he ran for the mayor of North Charleston.

Now, the Mountie Who Would Be Mayor is at it again.

According to the P&C, the Rev. Collins' North Charleston church is gearing up for a fight against the school board. Why? The folks at the Healing and Deliverance Church think they should continue to be able to lease an abandoned school property, while the school board doesn't think they should. In fact, they voted last year to terminate the lease. Diette Courrégé Casey reports:



The board ended the church's lease after the church appeared to violate its lease with the district by: exceeding the 16 hours per month it was allowed to use the space; failing to buy insurance; and allowing the space to be used for non-church-related activities, such as charter school meetings. Since then, the district asked the church in February to pay $655 for using the space 16 hours more than the lease permitted during December and January. The church hasn't paid that money, and it hasn't been invoiced for any additional charges.

The Healing and Deliverance Church has since hired an attorney to make sure that Rev. Collins and his congregation don't get kicked to the curb. But here's the thing: Chris Collins voted to terminate the church's lease.

Yep, you read that right. The Rev. Chris Collins' church has hired an attorney to fight a vote that Collins' himself voted in favor of.

Now, it goes without saying that the reverend should've recused himself from the Healing and Deliverance vote — after all, he had a clear conflict of interest — but the sheer amount of boneheaded bravado on display here really takes the communion wafer.

Sadly, none of this will probably effect Collins when he comes up for re-election in 2016. He'll win again. But at least this time we'll all know why.

Hmm. I wonder if he needs an apprentice.