Charleston: The No. 1 city in the world for white people

When I first read the news today that Charleston had been named the No. 1 city in the world by Conde Nast readers, well, I was tickled pink.

But then I watched the Charleston Area Convention and Vistors Bureau's

video celebrating our historic win, and, well, I remembered that the only reason that I can be tickled pink is because I'm a pasty-skin white boy and if my skin wasn't white to begin with then it wouldn't turn pink when it's tickled.

Apparently, the Vistors Bureau doesn't care about such things. In fact, they apparently want white people around the world to know that Charleston is just the place for them. Their marketing slogan might as well be, "Charleston. Where white people play and black people make sweetgrass baskets."

Here's the video in a nutshell:

A white couple walks on the beach.

White children are running on the beach.

White children build sandcastles.

A white lady runs.

A white man pedals a white person on a bike taxi.

Black hands clap.

A white chef cuts carrots.

A white guy chops BBQ.

Another white chef is cooking.

A white woman plays tennis.

Black hands tap a block.

Black hands clap.

A black golfer swings a club.

White re-enactors fire a cannon.

A white lady plays golf.

A white fisherman tosses a net.

A black lady begins to sing "This Little Light of Mine."

White boaters are boating.

White kids skim board.

White kids bounce on a joggling board.

Black hands make a sweetgrass basket.

White guy buys clothes from another white guy.

Black folks are dressed in Gullah garb.

A white stand-up paddleboarder paddles.

A white lady walks out of a shop.

A group of Citadel cadets march by. One is black.

White people kayak.

A white couple swings on the swings at Waterfront Park.

OK. That's enough. I believe I've made my point.

Watch the video and decide for yourself if Charleston is a white as the video suggests.