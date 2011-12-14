Wanna email Gov. Haley directly? Well, now you can: nrh@gov.sc.gov

I'm a Petty man.

Always have been. Always will be.

Richard. Kyle. Goodie's headache powders. I love them all.

But I'm also a petty man. A right little shit with an ax to grind and a never-ending desire to piss someone off.

Especially at 4:15 in the afternoon when I'm sitting at my desk and I'm reading yet another story by the P&C's Renee Dudley about Gov. Haley and her willingness to lie and deceive my fellow South Carolinians.

Dudley's first story was a doozy. You remember it. It was the one where Dudley discovered that Haley blew a wad of our money to fly her and her entourage to Paris for an air show and then proceeded to spend more of our money. Haley was so pissed off at Dudley for that one that our good guv called the P&C reporter a "little girl."

Ha.

But Dudley's latest is even better. She writes:





Gov. Nikki Haley dictated the conclusions of a committee charged with deciding how the state should implement federal health care reform before the group ever held its first meeting, public documents show. Now, some of those involved in the dozens of meetings are calling the entire planning process a sham that wasted their time and part of a $1 million federal grant. In a March 31 email thread that included Haley, her top advisers and the committee member who eventually wrote the report, Haley wrote, "The whole point of this commission should be to figure out how to opt out and how to avoid a federal takeover, NOT create a state exchange," which is eventually what happened.

Dudley later notes:

The emails were released to the newspaper Friday afternoon in response to a Nov. 16 public records request to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The newspaper had made a nearly identical request of the governor's office in May, but the office did not include the emails in its response.

I don't know about you, folks, but when I read a story like this about how our governor is nothing more than a half-ass con man, I want more than anything to be at the bar with a bourbon in front of me. But, right now, I can't be there. It's 4:15 in the afternoon, and I've still got a good two hours left at work. And so I stew. And I stew. And I stew. And I try to make it through the day.

And then I realize what I must do. I have to embrace all of my petty impluses. I have to be an even righter and littler and shittier shit than I've ever been before. Here goes: nrh@gov.sc.gov.

What's that, you say? Well, that's Gov. Nikki Haley's email address, the one from which she apparently defrauds the federal government of $1 million. The one from which she deceives hardworking, pro-business leaders in this state like Frank Knapp, president of the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce. The one from which she and her cronies coordinate plans to write pro-Haley op-eds that private companies will later submit to newspapers as their own. The one from which she sends and receives emails that she then deletes in clear violation of the state's Public Records Act, all in an effort to cover up her confidence man plans. The one that's right there in the emails that Haley tried to hide and Dudley discovered.

Yeah, that email address. Feel free to send her an email if you like. I know I will ... once I've gotten a few shots in me.

