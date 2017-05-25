Live Music: Women & Parsons; Control This!; The Blasters; Sunny Malin

click to enlarge

TRIBUTE | Women & Parsons

Sat. May 27

8 p.m.

$17/students, $22/public

Charleston Music Hall

Created by local musicians Lindsay Holler and Hazel Ketchum, the 'Women &' series is back in time for Piccolo as it continues to explore the catalogues of musical greats with an all-female vocal team. Since taking on Tom Waits in 2015, the series has paid tribute to artists such as Bob Dylan and David Bowie, and this go round, 'Women &' will pay homage to Gram Parsons of the Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers. Parsons is a legendary singer-songwriter hailed as the father of 'cosmic American music,' a blend of country, folk, soul, and blues rock that rose to popularity in the '60s and early '70s. His legacy lives on, and he's considered by many as one of the greatest artists of all time. The women who will pay tribute to Parsons include vocalists Lauren Cahill, Delia Chariker, Regina Ruopoli, Beattie Porter, Aisha Kenyetta, Jordan Igoe, Clare Elich, as well as Holler and Ketchum. They'll be backed by Holler's Western Polaroids and Ketchum's band, the Hungry Monks. —Graham Crolley SATURDAY

click to enlarge

SKA | Control This!

w/ Sex Wax, Well Charged

Fri. May 26

8 p.m.

$8

Tin Roof

Orlando-based ska band Control This! makes early Jamaican music cut with modern energy and a rocksteady feel. After years of touring with NYC ska band the Toasters, lead singer and sax player of Control This! Jeff Richey formed the group in an attempt to rediscover his passion for traditional Jamaican musicality, reggae, and ska. Combine this with vibes from American blues, jazz, and rock, and you get the group's reggae-infused yet rock n' roll sound. Richey describes the formation of the band as a learning experience as well as a creative outlet. Expect a high-energy show with original tunes from Control This! as well as a few choice ska classics. Local ska punk band Sex Wax and Charleston rocksteady group Well Charged will open up the show. —Graham Crolley FRIDAY

click to enlarge

ROOTS-ROCK | The Blasters

w/ The Delta Bombers, The Ben Miller Band

Sat. May 27

8:30 p.m.

$15

Pour House

As much as guitarist Dave Alvin's stunning songs defined the work of the roots-rocking catalog of the Blasters, what people probably remember best is the voice of Dave's brother Phil delivering those songs. On those early '80s Blasters albums, Phil moaned like the oldest possible soul, squeezing every drop of emotion from instant classics like "American Music," "Border Radio," and "Marie, Marie." The band was a constant tug of war between the Alvins almost from the start, though, so Dave went solo in the late '80s, and Phil kept the Blasters alive alongside bassist John Bazz. They've recorded other albums since Dave's departure, but the real magic for the Blasters comes when they're standing onstage and Phil's golden throat is tearing his brother's songs to pieces, alongside blues and early rock classics by artists like Bo Diddley, Bill Haley, Willie Dixon, and Howlin' Wolf. Phil's a bit of a Renaissance man, too; this blues belter has a masters' degree in artificial intelligence, and he's played with space-jazz giant Sun Ra. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

click to enlarge

HIP-HOP | Sunny Malin

The Charleston Lounge

w/ Johnny Jr., Omar Bunyan, Black Dave

9 p.m.

$10

The Purple Buffalo

Local hip-hop artist Sunny Malin started making music at the age of 12 but didn't take his magic to the studio until 2010. His most recent project is MALIN, which landed on major music platforms, including Spotify, earlier this year. Drawing from topics like land, business, ancestry, and "an overall need to be vigilant," Malin is now vigilantly completing a new collection that he hopes, as he does with all of his music, can help or inform others. "I'd like to make a platform built around what [the audience] likes and can relate to," he says. "I recognize that we live in a system where there are people who deserve a quality education but are forced to settle for a learning environment in which they cannot see themselves. I'd just like to fill space with useful energy if given the chance." —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY