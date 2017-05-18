Live Music: Howling Moon Pimps; Animal Collective; Naan Violence Free & Whole Together

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

BENEFIT | Free & Whole Together: A fundraiser for the Carolina Youth Action Project

w/ Southern Femisphere, Contour, Infinitikiss, Benjamin Starr, and Melon In

Sat. May 20

6 p.m.

$20

Redux Contemporary Art Center

Girls Rock, which began in Charleston back in 2011, recently transitioned into the Carolina Youth Action Project (CYAP), reflecting the organization's rapid expansion and larger work, which, for starters, is to use art, music, and political education programs to lift the voices of girls, transgender, and gender non-conforming youth and resource/train young feminist and anti-racist organizers. To celebrate, CYAP is holding a family-friendly fundraiser launch party that includes, and this is super important, an ice cream sundae bar (for real), in addition to teen MCs, karaoke, painting, a DIY station, silent auction, and refreshments. Oh, and expect to groove to some pretty dope sounds from local extraordinaires like Southern Femisphere, Contour, Infinitikiss, Benjamin Starr, and Melon In. Become a sustaining donor, and your admission to the event is free. For more info, go to scyouthaction.org. —Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

BENEFIT | The Howling Moon Pimps

OHM Radio Sweet Corn Cook Off

w/ Johnny Delaware of the Artisanals, Benjamin Starr, Jordan Igoe, She Returns From War, Garage Cuban Band

Sun. May 21

1 p.m.

$20/adults, $10/kids, Free/12 and under

The Royal American

We don't often witness the crossover of the culinary and musical arts the way in which OHM Radio's Sweet Corn Cook Off presents the two. For the third year now, the station fundraiser will see local chefs and music acts collaborate to create the best corn-based dish. So how does it work? Here's one example: Manny Houston of the Howling Moon Pimps will team up with Will Fincher, chef de cuisine at The Obstinate Daughter, to create something they hope will shine above the competition. Later, you'll get to hear some of the participants, like the Pimps, whose sound is a bright mix of '70s and '80s funk reminiscent of Prince & the Time, shot through with the lyrical sensibilities of today's radio hip-hop a la Frank Ocean and Pharrell. Houston has been enjoying the collaborative process thus far. "We have been bouncing some thoughts around, which has been the fun part for me," he says. Houston also notes that the switch from music to food hasn't been too difficult a transition. "I grew up in the South, I was homeschooled, and I'm the oldest of five, so I've personally spent a lot of time in kitchens," he says. "Will asked me if I had any ideas out of the norm," says Houston. "I immediately shot him a couple of ideas that I would also say fit well with the band's style of music and performance." Other participating teams include rock 'n' rollers the Artisanals with The Park Cafe, hip-hop artist Benjamin Starr with Taco Boy, Jordan Igoe with 492 King, She Returns From War with Verde, and the Garage Cuban Band with The Royal American. Enter the raffle to win tickets to next year's High Water Festival or a Shepard Fairey print. —Graham Crolley SUNDAY

click to enlarge Provided

EXPERIMENTAL POP | Animal Collective

w/ Circuit Des Yeux

Wed. May 17

9 p.m.

$32-$38

Music Farm

Animal Collective has made delightfully weird sounds since 2003, but, believe it or not, this is the band's first time in Charleston. For founding member Noah Lennox (a.k.a. Panda Bear), the Holy City seems a little like where he resides now: Lisbon, Portugal. "My neighborhood is a really old neighborhood with lots of really pastel buildings," he says. "And it seems like, as far as I know, if you want to build a new building it has to be in the style of all of the other buildings and if it's a rundown building, the city will just make the front of it look really nice, which is kind of funny." In February, the group dropped The Painters EP, a companion release to their 10th studio album, last year's playful indie-pop LP, Painting With. The EP contains two leftover songs — "Peacemaker" and "Goalkeeper" — from the Painting With sessions. "And we added a song called 'Kind of Bonkers' that we've been tossing around to each other for like five years or something," Lennox says. The group also interestingly covers Martha Reeves & the Vandellas' "Jimmy Mack," maintaining the harmonies in the girl-group chorus but adding a shitload of fantastical energy, synth, screams, and, just, you know, the kind of electro treatment only Animal Collective can pull off with such vigorous enthusiasm and utter brilliance. —Kelly Rae Smith WEDNESDAY

click to enlarge Provided

EXPERIMENTAL SITAR MUSIC | Naan Violence

w/ Vanity Plates & Naked Naps

Fri. May 19

8 p.m.

$7

Tin Roof

First of all, let's clear one thing up: Naan Violence is not the sitar player's name; it's the band's name. The sitar player up front is Arjun Kulharya, and his playing is absolutely stunning. On an instrument that requires a serious amount of dedication to even play it competently, Kulharya is daring, expansive, and fiercely creative, weaving rhythms and counter-rhythms around one another in feverish, dreamlike layers of sound. The music never seems to stop emanating from his instrument, even in the band's quieter, more introspective moments. Kulharya formed Naan Violence in Memphis in 2011 with DJ and producer Andrew McCalla, tabla player Ben Bauermeister, and keyboardist JB Horrell, aiming toward a synthesis of traditional sitar music with more electronic and avant-garde experimentation. The result is a collection of eerie soundscapes that fuse Kulharya's playing with nightmare-evoking sound effects, keyboards, and even the occasional zither straight out of a 1950s horror film. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY