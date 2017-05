Lee Brice headlining Budweiser's Memorial Day country music concert at Riverfront Park

click to enlarge Flickr user belvoirhospital

Lee Brice will headline the Memorial Day concert.

Budweiser will debut its Salute to Service concert at Riverfront Park, North Charleston on Memorial Day, Mon. May 29, with performances by Lee Brice, A Thousand Horses, Logan Mize, and Dalton & the Sheriffs.The country music event is designed to honor the service of and sacrifice of "our nation's heroes."The music kicks off at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 a pop and are available now.