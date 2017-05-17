Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Lee Brice headlining Budweiser's Memorial Day country music concert at Riverfront Park

Salute to Service honors heroes

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge Lee Brice will headline the Memorial Day concert. - FLICKR USER BELVOIRHOSPITAL
  • Flickr user belvoirhospital
  • Lee Brice will headline the Memorial Day concert.
Budweiser will debut its Salute to Service concert at Riverfront Park, North Charleston on Memorial Day, Mon. May 29, with performances by Lee Brice, A Thousand Horses, Logan Mize, and Dalton & the Sheriffs.

The country music event is designed to honor the service of and sacrifice of "our nation's heroes."

The music kicks off at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 a pop and are available now.
Location Details Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Dr.
North Charleston, SC
(843) 740-5814
General Location and Attraction
Map

