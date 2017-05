Budweiser brings Memorial Day country music concert to Riverfront Park

Budweiser will debut its Salute to Service concert at Riverfront Park, North Charleston on Memorial Day, Mon. May 29, with performances by Lee Brice, A Thousand Horses, Logan Mize, and Dalton & the Sheriffs.The country music event is designed to honor the service of and sacrifice of "our nation's heroes."The music kicks off at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 a pop and can be purchased at budweisersalutetoservice.eventbrite.com