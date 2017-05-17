Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Budweiser brings Memorial Day country music concert to Riverfront Park
Salute to Service honors heroes
Posted
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 3:49 PM
Topics: Festivals, Visiting Acts
Budweiser will debut its Salute to Service concert at Riverfront Park, North Charleston on Memorial Day, Mon. May 29, with performances by Lee Brice, A Thousand Horses, Logan Mize, and Dalton & the Sheriffs.
The country music event is designed to honor the service of and sacrifice of "our nation's heroes."
The music kicks off at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 a pop and can be purchased at budweisersalutetoservice.eventbrite.com
