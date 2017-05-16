Yonder Field's Bowman Bound festival has been canceled

-
Jon Santiago
-
Dr. John at his Charleston Music Hall performance last year
New Orleans great Dr. John was set to headline YonderField's first festival, Bowman Bound, but the Memorial Day weekend shindig has been cancelled, citing logistical setbacks. Some confirmed acts will appear in future festivals at the new Bowman, S.C. facility.
"With events of this scope and magnitude, there are numerous moving parts that need to interface with each other to provide the best concert experience," Yonder Field reps said in a press release. "Due to some delays in deliverables beyond our control, we have decided to postpone until late summer."
Dr. John's openers would have included acts like Edwin McCain, Phillip Phillips, and Uncle Kracker, but, let's face it, Dr. John deserves better, so we'd be lying if we said we weren't a little relieved to hear that things would be rearranged. The NOLA legend has been rescheduled to perform at Yonder Field during a craft beer and music festival the weekend of October 13 and 14. Here's hoping the support acts are more aligned with the pianist's unique brand of New Orleans-style boogie woogie.
As for the rest of Bowman Bound's acts, Uncle Kracker, Edwin McCain, and Corey Smith will play at Yonder Field's Solar Eclipse Family Festival on Mon. Aug. 21, while Villanova will take the stage at some point during the October craft beer and music festival.
All Bowman Bound tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. For all other orders, please return to the point-of-purchase. For further ticket questions, contact Ticketfly customer support at support@ticketfly.com.
For info on upcoming Yonder Field events, go to yonderfield.com
.