Charleston acts Becca Leigh, She Returns From War, and Brave Baby set for Spoleto finale

Jonathan Boncek file
Hunter Park is She Returns From War
The folks over at Spoleto Festival USA announced the always anticipated lineup for this year's Wells Fargo Finale at Middleton Place on Sun. June 11.
This year's crew of local openers include singer-songwriter Becca Leigh, Hunter Park (a.k.a. Swamp Witch)'s cosmic Americana outfit, She Returns From War, and indie-rockers Brave Baby. (Fun fact: Leigh has been the fest's assistant box office manager for the past four years).
The music is set to start at 4 p.m., with headliners The Revivalists kicking off at 8:30 p.m. The night will end with the annual fireworks display.
Middleton Place gates and the beer garden open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $40/adults, $15/kids ages six to 12, and free/children ages five and under. Students in the Spoleto Student Ticket program can grab $20 finale tickets, with their special code, here
To avoid lines on the day, you may pick up tickets from Will Call at the Charleston Gaillard Center (95 Calhoun St.) before 2 p.m. on Sun. June 11.
As per usual, bring your own picnic — food, beer, blankets, chairs, ice luge, the works — but remember you can also purchase beer onsite until 9 p.m. Food will be served until 9:30 p.m. Ticketholders also have free reign of the gardens and stableyards, which you may wander until 7:30 p.m.
The finale is rain or shine.