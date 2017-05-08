We're giving away three pairs of Shaky Knees 2017 tickets...

click to enlarge instagram.com/shakykneesfest/

In just a few days, one of the best Southern music festivals of the year kicks off in Atlanta's Centennial Park.

And we're giving away THREE PAIRS OF THREE-DAY PASSES that get you access to the entire lineup of great shows featuring everyone from Shovels and Rope to LCD Soundsystem, Ryan Adams, and Pixies.

Here's how Kelly Rae previewed the line-up last month:

"The fifth-annual Shaky Knees festival is back and will take over Centennial Olympic Park once again for three days of tunes from some of the heaviest-hitting names in rock. Headliners? LCD Soundsystem, The XX, Phoenix, The Shins, Ryan Adams, the Pixies, Dr Dog, Sylvan Esso, and Charleston’s very own Shovels & Rope — just to name a few. And if that’s not enough, there are also the late-night shows, which are totally great if you can refrain from overdoing it all day at the fest — not that we’re speaking from experience (we are)."

For more on the festival, visit shakyknees.com.

