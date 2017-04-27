New outdoor venue debuts with hip-hop artists, comedians, and more

click to enlarge
The Bend, a new outdoor performance venue in North Charleston, has announced its first Marsh Jam, which will feature local hip-hop, R&B, and blues-rock performers as well as comedians.
Co-presented by Eddie White and the team behind Awendaw Green’s Barn Jams, Marsh Jam will kick off at 6 p.m. on Thurs. May 4 with hip-hop artist Tyler Cash, followed by comedian Vince Fabra; R&B singer-songwriter and one-fourth of IllVibeTheTribe, Poppy Native; hip-hop artist and winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest in the hip-hop category, Johnny Jr.; comedian Jeremy McLellan; and charismatic blues-rockers, HoneySmoke.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the show ends at 9 p.m.
Formerly Ashley Shores, The Bend is a 17-acre “natural gathering place” on the banks of the Ashley River — more precisely, its address is 3775 Azalea Drive. The venue hopes to “create mindfully with a larger community vision guiding all the decisions.”
Dating back to the 1600s, the Bend plans to deliver cultural events and learning experiences to share with the community.
For more info, go to thebendcharleston.com
