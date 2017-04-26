Live Music: Trap Serenade; Salt-N-Pepa; Diaspoura; Down Under

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

DJ Scrib

TRAP | Trap Serenade

w/ DJ Scrib, Sunrhé, Poppynative, Bert, Anfernee, Niecy Blues

Sat. Apr. 29

9 p.m.

$5

Purple Buffalo

Trap music's got a reputation. It's known as the menacing and sub-woofer rattling background that gets mumbled and slurred over. But, what if those beats had smooth R&B singers instead of rapping rappers? It's a hypothetical question no longer because DJ Scrib is splicing some musical genes with his Trap Serenade show. "They're not on your nice pianos and all these strings," says Scrib. "They're on 808s and really hard bass ... things that you hear at a party that makes you bob." Trap Serenade will be part of his new Soul Cypher series. The night will also be a showcase for indie artists from Charleston and Columbia. Scrib handpicked every singer for the event hoping to give lesser-known local R&B vocalists a place to shine. And one of the times they'll shine the most is in between their sets. At that point, the vocalists will have to freestyle and sing together. Doesn't sound hard enough? Try freestyling together with little prior experience working with each other. It may sound tough, but Scrib has confidence in everyone performing. "What I really want the Soul Cypher to be is a place that challenges all these artists." Scrib plans on turning his Soul Cypher performances into a recurring show, with each exploring different themes. "I want to continue doing this, but every time you go it's a totally different experience." —Heath Ellison SATURDAY

click to enlarge Provided

HIP-HOP | Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella

I Love the '90s

w/ Vanilla Ice, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC

Fri. April 28

7 p.m.

$45-$200

North Charleston Coliseum

Hip-hop wasn't recognized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame until 10 years ago when Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five was inducted, nearly 30 years after the group formed and almost 25 years after the Hall was initiated. However, female rappers have yet to be included, something that hip-hop trio Salt-N-Pepa mean to change with their current campaign to have the group inducted. "It's definitely time for that to happen," says Spindarella. "It's time to have women represent." Salt-N-Pepa began making their mark in the genre back in the mid-'80s with the aptly titled Hot, Cool & Vicious and have paved the way for female hip-hop acts ever since. The group has impacted music in general as well as generations of music lovers with not only female-led hip-hop but the ladies' comfort with rapping about sexuality. More than 30 years later, through all the ups and downs any relationship experiences, the three are still asking audiences, "I wanna know, how does it hang?" Spin says they're just meant to be. "Being together for so many years, it's like a sisterhood. And we ain't goin' nowhere." —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY

click to enlarge Provided

DEATHCORE | Down Under

w/ Face Your Maker and Framed Persona

Thurs. April 27

8 p.m.

$8

Cory's Grilled Cheese

Last year, the Summerville band Down Under released a demo of their song "Flesh Fetish" on their Bandcamp page. It was heavy, pounding metal with electronic effects and guttural vocals, kind of like a modernized, less hip-hop influenced version of what Korn used to do. Fast-forward to "Lawsuit Jamboree," a song off their new EP, The Enigmatic Design, a song that makes "Flesh Fetish" sound like James Taylor. The guitars are double-timed and cranked past 11, the rhythms are relentless, and singer Mustafa Temel's growl has somehow become more satanic. Guitarist Will Manigault says the new, all-out aural assault can be credited to a series of lineup changes in Down Under that moved them from metal to deathcore. "We tried to continue the sound we had but it was moving into a heavier style," Manigault says with some serious understatement. "And we noticed that's what the audience was really enjoying and what we enjoyed writing. We completely got rid of all our old songs and wrote new ones." —Vincent Harris THURSDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

CHILL POP | Diaspoura

Charleston Live

w/ Mechanical River and Contour

Sat. April 29

7 p.m.

$10-$15

Charleston Music Hall

Now that the music scene has familiarized itself with and fallen in love with chill-wave group Diaspoura, its founder and frontwoman Anjali Naik is set to graduate and move away from Charleston next month. The South Carolina native will always have a soft spot for Charleston but Naik wants to start what will be a series of new adventures, beginning in Chapel Hill, N.C. But first she'll go to Peru for a brief trip with the Bonner Leader Program, a CofC civic leadership and development program for students/advocates for social justice and change. "That's what I do when I'm not in school and not doing music stuff," Naik says. There, the students will do service and volunteer work and learn how nonprofits in other countries operate. Once settled in her new home, Naik will finish up a project/website she began thinking about while working with Girls Rock — it's called SeeCSD, and it makes public the Charleston County School District (CCSD) school-based arrest reports. "It's only data you can request from the district and once the nonprofit gets it, it's in a PDF," she says. In other words, the way it's presented can be boring. "So I'm making this interactive website that shows the trends of it and in creative ways so you can look at the race and gender breakdowns of different things and the disproportionate charges, the ages, and how race aligns with that," she says. Naik plans to launch SeeCSD later this year. "I just think that data is so convincing," she says. "And it's so easy to see how racist the system is if you just look at the data the right way." So even when Naik's away, she'll have Charleston's interests at heart, and she'll continue making music, though her band will stay in the Lowcountry. "Music is the thing I care about the most and what I feel like I'm able to do the best," she says. Diaspoura will perform a final time for a while during Charleston Music Hall's new Charleston Live series. They'll be joined by Contour and Mechanical River, and all acts will be interviewed onstage by yours truly. —Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY