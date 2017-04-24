PHOTOS: Day Two of High Water Festival manages to #StayDry indeed

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Shovels & Rope

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Shovels & Rope

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Shovels & Rope

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Shovels & Rope

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

The Suffers

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

The Suffers

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

INDIANOLA

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

INDIANOLA

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

INDIANOL

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

INDIANOLA

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Deer Tick

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Deer Tick

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Deer Tick

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Deer Tick

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Jump, Little Children

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

High Water Festival

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Jump, Little Children

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

High Water Festival

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Jump, Little Children

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Jump, Little Children

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Jump, Little Children

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Matthew Logan Vasquez

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Matthew Logan Vasquez

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Matthew Logan Vasquez

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

High Water crowd

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

High Water fans

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

The Deslondes

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

The Deslondes

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Slow Runner

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Slow Runner

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

John Moreland

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

John Moreland

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

The Avett Brothers

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

The Avett Brothers

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

The Avett Brothers

Do hashtags have mystical powers? After High Water's race against the storm last night, we're inclined to think so.With a name inspired by Shovels & Rope's many lyrical intimations to water, High Water Festival's final hours involved a revised schedule and slightly shorter sets to get all acts on and off the stage before the imminent rainfall could possibly wash the fest out. And it worked — well, that, and, in our opinion, the festival's handy #staydry hashtag. Oh, and, as Shovels & Rope said during their sunset slot last night, "this shit's gonna blow over because God likes good music."Sunday's lineup was chock full of Charleston — from INDIANOLA ("We're from Nashville — and Charleston, in another life," frontman Owen Beverly said.) to Jump, Little Children (based sporadically now, but originally formed in the Holy City) to Slow Runner (Josh Kaler is now in Nashville, but Michael Flynn resides here still) to, of course, Shovels & Rope. But it was interspersed with dynamic performances from soul-funk group out of Houston, the Suffers; Tulsa singer-songwriter John Moreland; and NOLA rock 'n' roll from the Deslondes.Matthew Logan Vasquez, Dawes, and Deer Tick played separate sets, and in a collab fans won't soon forget, members of all of the above (Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, John McCauley of Deer Tick, and Matthew Vasquez of Delta Spirit) joined forces to briefly reunite one-time band Middle Brother.All in all, it was a fun weekend of sun, river breezes, local food and brews, hangouts on the lawn, and one dreamy lineup of ShoRo's local-ish pals and friends made on the road. We can't wait to see what's in store for next year.