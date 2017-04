Where to park and other useful High Water Fest info

The time has finally come to experience the highly anticipated, Shovels & Rope-curated High Water Festival, but there are some logistics to think about other than what the lineup schedule looks like. Here are a few important things you should know:For the record, and for your GPS needs, it's:Riverfront Park1001 Everglades AvenueNorth Charleston29405First off, y'all know there's gonna be like every local brewer onsite, not to mention wine and cocktails, right? So if you can, use Uber or Lyft — so you don't drink and driveso you don't have to worry about parking. You're also encouraged to carpool, ride bikes, RideShare — and, ideally, arrive early and plan ahead. RideShare people: The designated address to enter into your GPS is 'Shipbuilding Way.'All lots are open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.For all of you car drivers, event parking lots can be accessed via (preferably) Virginia Avenue or McMillan Avenue.Free shuttles are available at each designated lot. Bike taxis will be on hand, too, for a fee.Festival gates are open noon ’til midnight. On each day, the first show starts at 1 p.m., with the last show kicking off each night at 9:30 p.m.You're allowed to bring sun block (the forecast promises nothing but sun!), blankets, sheets and towels, small backpacks and purses, empty/refillable water bottle x 1, and one sealed bottle of water. There will be clean water stations situated throughout the festival grounds.And last but not least, here's the map for the weekend.We'll keep updating this page as we learn of any new useful tips, so feel free to check back in. Have fun and see you this weekend.