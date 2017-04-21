Where to park and other useful High Water Fest info

Friday, April 21, 2017

The time has finally come to experience the highly anticipated, Shovels & Rope-curated High Water Festival, but there are some logistics to think about other than what the lineup schedule looks like. Here are a few important things you should know:

Festival address:
For the record, and for your GPS needs, it's:
Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Avenue
North Charleston
29405

Where to park
First off, y'all know there's gonna be like every local brewer onsite, not to mention wine and cocktails, right? So if you can, use Uber or Lyft — so you don't drink and drive and so you don't have to worry about parking. You're also encouraged to carpool, ride bikes, RideShare — and, ideally, arrive early and plan ahead.

RideShare people: The designated address to enter into your GPS is 'Shipbuilding Way.'

All lots are open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For all of you car drivers, event parking lots can be accessed via (preferably) Virginia Avenue or McMillan Avenue.

Free shuttles are available at each designated lot. Bike taxis will be on hand, too, for a fee.

Fest hours:
Festival gates are open noon ’til midnight. On each day, the first show starts at 1 p.m., with the last show kicking off each night at 9:30 p.m.

Acceptable gear:
You're allowed to bring sun block (the forecast promises nothing but sun!), blankets, sheets and towels, small backpacks and purses, empty/refillable water bottle x 1, and one sealed bottle of water. There will be clean water stations situated throughout the festival grounds.

Map
And last but not least, here's the map for the weekend.

screen_shot_2017-04-21_at_11.20.32_am.png

We'll keep updating this page as we learn of any new useful tips, so feel free to check back in. Have fun and see you this weekend.
