LIVE THIS WEEKEND: Lucinda Williams, Oblivion Blast, and Record Store Day

HIP-HOP | SOULSw/ MJX, Sonni Redd, Mack Bishop, Lil C., Eye Rap, BASS GHOST, Kaizër, Zaddy Fiction, Hippy Cocaine, Fomuniverse, L.Y., and KurtyungdadeSun. April 237 p.m.$5Purple BuffaloHosted by Black Dave, Oblivion Blast is the name of both this stacked night of local, underground hip-hop and the new mixtape from trap/hip-hop artist SOULS, formerly known as Lord Posh a.k.a. Indiana Trell. “The Oblivion Blast title mirrors a world of nothingness,” says Trell. “The mixtape will be filled with thought-provoking ideas of oblivion itself as well as introduce SOULS as a rapper in the up-and-coming Charleston scene.” Oblivion Blast will be available this week on Spotify, and physical copies can be purchased at the show. —Kelly Rae SmithCOUNTRY | Lucinda Williamsw/ Langhorne Slim and Ranky TankyLow Tide SocialFri. April 216 p.m.$65Riverfront ParkIf you’ve ever found yourself on the great singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams’ Facebook page, requesting that she play a certain song live, take heart: She hears you. Williams, who has been recording alt-country gems since before “alt-country” or “Americana” even existed, and her husband/manager Tom Overby take a look at the requests on her page before making a set list. And if someone’s posted that they’re attending a certain show and they’d like to hear a certain song, that factors into the equation.“We do certain songs because people want to hear them,” Williams says. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Really? We’re going to do ‘Drunken Angel’ [from 1998’s Grammy Award-winning Car Wheels on a Gravel Road album] again? But that’s one of the ones that people love. We pay attention to the fans.” Williams is rotating six or seven songs from her most recent album, 2016’s The Ghosts of Highway 20 through her set right now, but she’s most excited about her next project: A song-by-song re-recording of 1992’s Sweet Old World, with four new bonus tracks from the same era. “I’m just raving about my own record,” she says with a laugh. “It’s the 25th anniversary of the album, and that was always one that I felt like kind of didn’t get the attention that the one before or after it did. Tom suggested it, and at first I thought, ‘Really? I‘ve got to revisit some of those songs I don’t even like anymore? Some of those songs I didn’t do anymore because I just felt I outgrew them. But then we went in there with my core band, and it just sounds like a new album to me.” And though it’s hard to imagine Williams’ lazily sensual, whiskey-and-honey drawl getting any better than it already was, she says the vocals on the new version of Sweet Old World, which is tentatively set for release in July, are far better than before. “The keys have changed, and my voice is better now than it was then,” she says. It was really exciting to see what happened.” Experience Williams along with Langhorne Slim and Chalreston’s own Ranky Tanky, who are spreading the Gullah gospel, at Friday’s Low Tide Social — the only part of the High Water Festival that is not sold out yet. The intimate performance comes complete with a helpin’ of Lowcountry boil from the Smoking Pot. —Vincent Harris FRIDAYVARIETY | Record Store DaySat. April 22Different times and pricesThe Vinyl Countdown and Monster Music & MoviesRecord Store Day — an international celebration of vinyl and the brick-and-mortars that still sell them — is so much better than Christmas for avid music consumers like us, and local record stores always deliver a particularly special day. This year is no different. At the Vinyl Countdown, Will Scheff of Okkervil River will perform — which is pretty big deal, guys—at 7 p.m. Get your $12 ticket at citypapertickets.com. Over at Monster Music & Movies, they’ll be celebrating their 10th RSD in style with a free all-day affair — 8 a.m.-9 p.m. — complete with puppy adoptions, a food truck rodeo, storewide sales, including the ever-favorite 25-cent vinyl sidewalk sale, and in-store performances with Katie Rose, Jordan Igoe, Mr. Rosewater, Benjamin Starr, Them Oh’s, and more. Monster will also exclusively debut three colored vinyl reissues of Jump, Little Children’s Magazine, Vertigo, and Between the Dim and the Dark. Test pressings will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to Girls Rock Charleston and the Charleston Animal Society. Both record shops will feature all kinds of official RSD17 releases — peruse and pick which titles to look out for at recordstoreday.com. —Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY