Dr. John headlines first festival at Bowman's Yonder Field

Yonder Field, South Carolina's first large-scale music venue with capacity for camping, announced its debut festival today. Called Bowman Bound, the fest will welcome Dr. John, Edwin McCain, Phillip Phillips, Villanova, Trae Pierce & the T-Stones, and Uncle Kracker across two stages on Sat. May 27, 2017.
Cory Smith will "continue the music" at the Yonderwood Campground Stage for guests with camping tickets.
The venue also announced its upcoming job far on Sat. April 15 10 a.m.-1 p.m. as it prepares for its premiere festival. They're in need of security, campground and parking assistants, food-and-beverage workers, catering, production assistants, site crews, and more. Volunteer and internship opportunities are available as well.
For more info on the job fair or tickets to Bowman Bound, go to yonderfield.com.