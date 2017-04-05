Live Music: Charlestown Sounds; Lab Sessions; Loretta Lynn; Regina Ferguson

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

SINGER-SONGWRITER | Regina Ferguson

Wed. April 5

8 p.m.

Free

Channels

In the video for her new single, "7th St.," singer-songwriter Regina Ferguson performs on two stages, but it's clear that she's not especially comfortable on one of them. On the Charleston Music Hall stage, she sings the sparse, haunting electro-pop ballad while three judges skeptically observe. At the Commodore, she's among friendly faces and other musicians. As it turns out, the song, which contains telling lines like "I've given too much of my energy to a place it don't belong" and "the music can't conceal that your body's on display," was inspired by Ferguson's audition for the producers of NBC's The Voice. "I felt like when you get asked to do something like that, you can't really say no, even if your heart might not be in it," she says. The video, which was directed by Alex Veazey of CHOP Media and conceived by Ferguson and Kevin Shields from Little Stranger, stays close to the inspiration for the song. "I'm being judged, then I'm in the Commodore with other musicians and my friends," she says. "And it's clear that that's where I want to be. That's what I want to be doing." Ferguson will release the video along with the vinyl version of her LP Movin' On at the Channels show. —Vincent Harris WEDNESDAY

click to enlarge Provided

COUNTRY | Loretta Lynn

Fri. April 7

7:30 p.m.

$44.24-$89.04

Gaillard Center

Loretta Lynn's latest, 2016's Full Circle, is her 40th — yes, you heard that right — 40th album to make it to the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The legendary lady has been rollin' out gold ever since 1960. Produced by her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and Johnny Cash's son, John Carter Cash, at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tenn., Full Circle is Lynn's first venture into a studio in over a decade. The record is packaged nicely, complete with remade favorites like the hellfire 1968 single, "Fist City," as well as folk songs inspired by Lynn's Appalachian upbringing, covers of songs like "Always on My Mind," and a couple of fine duets: "Everything it Takes" with Elvis Costello and "Lay Me Down" with Willie Nelson. You can be sure to be treated to a few Full Circle gems and a heap of classics this weekend as the legendary Lynn, now 84 years old (though she'll turn 85 a week from Friday), stays true to her Coal Miner's Daughter roots and shows the world of country how it is freakin' done. —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

FESTIVAL | Charlestown Sounds Music Festival

w/ Anfernee Robinson, Diaspoura, CofC Gospel Choir, Man-Child: featuring Abstract & Speakerbox, Contour, The Night Caps

Sat. April 8

6 p.m.

$10/students, $15

Music Farm

CofC sophomore Coleman Ott was a freshman when he started volunteering with the college's Cistern Yard Video. It was there that he began working with the camera crew to create the video-interview series Charlestown Sounds. A communication and arts management major, Ott recently completed the series' seventh video, during which he helps viewers get to know local hip-hop artist and CofC senior, Abstract. Abstract is just one of the many Holy City acts who'll be featured at the first Charlestown Sounds festival this weekend at the Music Farm. Ott, who's a musician himself, simply wants to do something special for other musicians in town and is inspired by people who are motivated to create meaningful art. "I feel that one of my life purposes is to bring people together through music, so it's important for me to work towards bringing as many people as possible together to celebrate the beauty of creativity and humanness that is always communicated when music is made with soul," he says. "That's why producing this music festival feels so good, because it feels like something I'm meant to do and it represents something much bigger than myself." A portion of the proceeds of the festival will be donated to local nonprofit Ebony City Soccer Club. ­—Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

CHILL POP | Lab Sessions

Diaspoura

Thurs. April 6

7:30 p.m.

Free

Hi Hed Media

Khari Lucas of Contour launched Lab Sessions last month, a monthly performance at Hi Hed Media that is professionally recorded and then released online in video form. "It serves to highlight local/regional artists of color who perform on a high level of quality," Lucas says. In a press release, Lucas points out that though Charleston has a rich underground scene, "the majority of institutions and venues have typically failed to provide a proper platform for many artists in the area who do not fit into those genres and scenes that are celebrated. This series aims to be a tool in order to combat this issue and provide talented but perhaps under-appreciated artists with a platform and resources to expose their craft." Last month's artist was Nic Jenkins' Infinitikiss and this weekend will feature chill-pop artist Diaspoura, while upcoming sessions highlight Contour (May 4), The Ands (June 1), and Niecy Blues (July 13). Lucas hopes Lab Sessions proves to be more than a useful promo tool for the artists. "I want to also challenge and inspire artists to find interesting ways to present their art," he says. "That's kind of the whole motivation behind anything I've been doing artistically as of late." —Kelly Rae Smith THURSDAY