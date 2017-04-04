Road Trip: Kid 'N Play to headline Hip-Hop Family Day in Columbia this weekend

If you haven't solidified your Saturday yet, we have an idea for a day trip.
Love, Peace, & Hip-Hop, an annual celebration of hip-hop culture, is happening this weekend in downtown Columbia. Its main event, Hip-Hop Family Day on Sat. April 8, features none other than old-school duo Kid 'N Play — and it's totally free.
Not only will the old-school duo turn things up a notch, but Positive K, Bib Bub, Lil Ru, craft and fashion vendors and hip-hop visual artists will be featured as well. The HHFD runs 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Main B. Laurel.
Before Saturday, check out the Beat Street Battle at New Brooklyn Tavern at 8 p.m. on Wed. April 5 or Allen University's hip-hop studies conference (9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Tickets here.) on Wed. April 5 and Thurs. April 6.
Then on Fri. April 7 at 7 p.m. there's a Da Cold Warrior book release and album re-release party at Tapp's Art Center.