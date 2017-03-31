SceneSC drops another killer compilation

click to enlarge

<a href="http://scenesc.bandcamp.com/album/2017-scenesc-sampler">2017 SceneSC Sampler by Scene SC</a>

It’s here, guys: popular music blog SceneSC released its annual compilation via Bandcamp on today.This is the eighth year of the SceneSC Sampler, a collection of songs by South Carolina artists that’s evolved into a highly anticipated release filled, in part, with never-heard-before tracks from both well-known acts and brand new artists.This year’s sampler is no different, with nine artists appearing for the first time and 11 acts dropping exclusives. For example, SUSTO and Rico & Miranda’s Jenna Desmond released “Automatic Love,” her debut single.“It’s one of those songs that caught me the first time I heard it and realized it would lead off this year’s sampler,” says SceneSC founder David Stringer. “It’s been an honor over the years to share early releases of songs from bands like Grace Joyner, SUSTO, Brave Baby (who’ve appeared on every sampler as either Brave Baby or Wylie), and The Artisanals as Johnny Delaware, to name a few. The ‘exclusive’ route to the compilation was something that happened by chance at first, and something that makes the sampler even more special now.”The cover art is a painting by Los Angeles-based artist and Stringer’s friend, Jeremy Shockley. Stringer attended an exhibition of his in L.A. last summer, and was moved by the piece titled “You Can’t Rush a Rainbow.”Stringer says, “I came back with a refreshed view of the South Carolina music scene after talking and hanging out with friends there who are from South Carolina. Jeremy is from Travelers Rest and went to Winthrop before moving to L.A. a decade ago.”SceneSC is working with both Columbia’s Freeway Music Festival (May 20) and the Holy City’s Summer Shindig (June 24). Both fests feature multiple artists who’ve been part of a SceneSC sampler either this year or in years past.